Bold Promotions Charity Pro-Am raises over $15,000 for Salvation Army Food Bank

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am took place at Lake Point Golf and Country Club.

Held on July 29 and 30, the Charity Pro-Am was a 36 Hole Team Net Stableford Event in which three Amateur Players are grouped together with one B.C. Professional Golfer.

This year’s event was in support of the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank and was able to raise a total of over $15,000.

The winning team was the event’s Platinum sponsor, BOLD Promotions, and the winning Golf Pro was Michael Belle who shot 63 69 for a 12 under par two day total.

While the Pro-Am is over, non-perishable food donations for the Salvation Army are still being collected until Monday, August 3, at the Golf Club.