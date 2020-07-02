Boosted climate action tax credit can give B.C. families an additional $450

VICTORIA, B.C. – More than 80% of individuals and families in British Columbia are set to receive an increase in the climate action tax credit starting this week.

Eligible British Columbians can receive up to $281, children will receive up to $64 in a one-time increase and a family of four can receive up to $564.

According to the Province, that’s a boost of $174.50 for individuals, a $51.25 increase for children, and an increase of $451.50 for a family of four – double the eligible amount these households would’ve received before the COVID-19 Action Plan. Initially, these households would’ve received $112.50 for a family of four, $43.50 per adult, and up to $12.75 per child.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Many British Columbians are still worried about how they can cover costs such as transportation so they can return to work, pay for groceries and find day camps for their children,” said Carole James, Minister of Finance. “The enhanced climate action tax credit puts extra money in the pockets of British Columbians for their household expenses and to spend at local businesses. This is a needed boost as we work together to restart the economy.”

This enhanced credit is part of B.C’s COVID-19 Action Plan that has been helping to make sure people and businesses have the support that they need while the province works through the restart plan. This plan includes the B.C Emergency Benefit for Workers that was recently expanded as well to include workers whose jobs were affected by the pandemic between March 1st and March 15th.

British Columbians will be receiving their climate action tax credit along with their federal GST/HST returns. Those who will be eligible for the enhanced benefit will automatically receive it as long as they’ve completed their B.C 2019 income tax return.

For more information on British Columbia’s restart plan, you can visit the Government’s website.