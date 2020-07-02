News

Boosted climate action tax credit can give B.C. families an additional $450

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Boosted climate action tax credit can give B.C. families an additional $450

VICTORIA, B.C. - More than 80% of individuals and families in British Columbia are set to receive...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Win a new windshield from Alpine Glass

Who doesn't need a new windshield! Alpine Glass Windows and Doors has the chance for you to...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Rainfall warning continues with another 20-30mm expected

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Fort...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – More than 80% of individuals and families in British Columbia are set to receive an increase in the climate action tax credit starting this week.

Eligible British Columbians can receive up to $281, children will receive up to $64 in a one-time increase and a family of four can receive up to $564.

According to the Province, that’s a boost of $174.50 for individuals, a $51.25 increase for children, and an increase of $451.50 for a family of four – double the eligible amount these households would’ve received before the COVID-19 Action Plan. Initially, these households would’ve received $112.50 for a family of four, $43.50 per adult, and up to $12.75 per child.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Many British Columbians are still worried about how they can cover costs such as transportation so they can return to work, pay for groceries and find day camps for their children,” said Carole James, Minister of Finance. “The enhanced climate action tax credit puts extra money in the pockets of British Columbians for their household expenses and to spend at local businesses. This is a needed boost as we work together to restart the economy.”

This enhanced credit is part of B.C’s COVID-19 Action Plan that has been helping to make sure people and businesses have the support that they need while the province works through the restart plan. This plan includes the B.C Emergency Benefit for Workers that was recently expanded as well to include workers whose jobs were affected by the pandemic between March 1st and March 15th.

British Columbians will be receiving their climate action tax credit along with their federal GST/HST returns. Those who will be eligible for the enhanced benefit will automatically receive it as long as they’ve completed their B.C 2019 income tax return.

For more information on British Columbia’s restart plan, you can visit the Government’s website.

Previous articleWin a new windshield from Alpine Glass

More Articles Like This

Win a new windshield from Alpine Glass

News Adam Reaburn - 0
Who doesn't need a new windshield! Alpine Glass Windows and Doors has the chance for you to win a free windshield installed...
Read more

Rainfall warning continues with another 20-30mm expected

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson. Another...
Read more

Dawson Creek closes some roads and issues evacuation alert

News Adam Reaburn - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has closed several roads and issued an evacuation alert for a few properties due...
Read more

Supreme Court dismisses Indigenous appeal of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a new appeal from British Columbia First Nations over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv