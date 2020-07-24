Booster Juice at Pomeroy Sport Centre not renewing its lease

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 10-year lease for Booster Juice at the Pomeroy Sport Centre (PSC) is expiring and the company has decided not to renew it.

At the regular Council Meeting for City Hall taking place on Monday, July 27th, City Councillors will be discussing the option of converting the Booster Juice space into administrative offices.

With departments at City Hall growing, additional space is needed. The space at PSC would be able to hold a reception area, a meeting room, two large offices, two smaller offices, and a small breakroom area.

Draft outline for the space where Booster Juice is located at Pomeroy Sport Centre. Source: Fort St. John Council Meeting Outline

An estimated cost of $365,300 has been calculated for the cost of renovating the space, adding the IT infrastructure needed and furnishing the space.

If approved by Council, the funds for this would come from the PSC upgrades capital budget, which means the lighting replacement upgrade would be deferred to Summer 2021, so the funds in the 2020 budget can be utilized.

There is approximately $435,000 in the account for 2020.