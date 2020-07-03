News

Boundary Water Station to close for final commissioning

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has announced that the Boundary Water Station will once again be closed to the public for final commissioning on Monday, July 6, until Tuesday, July 7.

This closure will allow the final steps to be completed for the newly expanded system.

On Wednesday, July 8, the water station will once again be opened with double the water storage capacity. This will help shorten wait times when filling from the bulk fill hose.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Boundary Water Station was previously closed from June 9 to 11 and then again on June 19.

The Regional District apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause for residents.

Updates can be found on the Peace River Regional District’s website.

