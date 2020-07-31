NewsRegional

Bruce Kosugi talks Bat Walk taking place Saturday night

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bruce Kosugi was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the free Bat Walk that will be taking place at Beatton Park on Saturday, August 1, from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The walk will be interactive, going through the different pathways and ending near the water. There will be an Echo Meter used so the bats’ sonar can be heard as well as night-vision goggles to see the bats.

There will also be COVID-19 safety precautions, only 40 participants will be allowed, and social distancing will be met with help from the BC Parks Student Rangers.

This event will be a first-come, first-serve event, and Kosugi recommends showing up around 8:45 p.m. to register and get a ticket to attend.

Should the event be rained out, it will then take place on Sunday, August 2.

You can see the video below for more information on the walk.

More information can be found on the even Facebook page.

