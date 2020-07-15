NewsRegional

Business Roundtable taking place on July 16th

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a round-table discussion with Sue Kenny on Thursday, July 16th.

Kenny is with Community Futures and will be giving an update on results from a COVID-19 Impact survey that was initiated back in May. The results of the survey were compiled from outcomes specific to the NE Economic impacts.

Kenny will be there to help discuss solutions on how to move the economy forward with the current pandemic.

The round-table is free for all and will take place Thursday morning from 10 to 11 am.

The link to join the round-table if interesting can be found on the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce website.

