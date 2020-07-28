Canada Energy Regulator issues a $40,000 penalty to Trans-Northern Pipeline Inc.

CALGARY, AB – The CER announced full details of the $40,000 Administrative Monetary Penalty against Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc. for their non-compliance with subsection 29(1)(c) of the Canada Energy Regulator Onshore Pipeline Regulations.

The Notice of Violation was issued last month on June 25, 2020, and after the 30-day appeal period, the information is now publicly available.

In August 2018, Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc. was working on a 17-metre long section of pipeline that was part of their regular operations and maintenance activities on their 10-inch Oakville to Clarkson Loop pipeline.

A contractor, under the supervision of Trans-Northern, was operating machining when it struck an adjacent 16-inch pipeline.

The contractor had not properly located and exposed the 16-inch pipeline before starting excavation work, which is a requirement by Trans-Northern maintenance safety manual.

When the 16-inch pipeline was struck, it was active and carrying gasoline. The line was damaged and required repair, thankfully there were no injuries, and there was also no loss of product.

Following this incident, Trans-Northern took steps to improve safety, which included updating procedures, revising their training, issuing safety bulletins, and hosting internal safety seminars.