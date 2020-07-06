Canadian Seniors to receive Tax-Free payment this week

GATINEAU, QC – Canadian seniors have continued to face health, economic, and social challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some seniors are even facing higher costs for food and services because of restrictions on physical distancing, while others have been paying more in dispensing fees just to get the same medication or paying a premium to get things delivered.

The Minister of Seniors, the Honourable Deb Shulte, highlighted today, the seniors eligible for Old Age Security pension, the Guaranteed Income Supplement, or any allowances will receive their one-time, tax-free payment this week without needing to apply. Any seniors who reside in Canada will be able to receive the payment by direct deposit or cheque this week. A senior outside of Canada can expect this one-time payment this month, July, either by direct deposit or by cheque with delays given the international postal disruptions.

The Government will be providing about $900 for low-income single seniors and more than $1500 for low-income senior couples. This will be in addition to their existing benefits and to help out with extra costs during the pandemic.

The seniors eligible for the Old Age Security pension will receive a payment of $300 and those seniors also eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement will receive an additional $200, for a total of $500. Allowance recipients will also receive $500.

This $2.5 billion investment in financial support will help Canadian seniors cover increased costs that have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 6.7 million seniors are eligible for the Old Age Security pension and 2.2 million are eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement.