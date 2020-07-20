Cases of COVID-19 at Site C remains at one, 102 new cases confirmed across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – 102 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,300, as announced on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 253 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,858 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health is now at 69.

On Friday, July 17, there was one confirmed case at Site C, which had originated from Alberta.

Henry says the number of cases for Site C remains at one.

“I will say there are no new cases at the Site C workcamp in the Northern Health Region. There continues to be the one case related to that.”

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 16, with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 189.