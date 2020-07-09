News

Central Mountain Air resumes flights to Alberta and B.C.

By Laura Briggs

SMITHERS, B.C. – After a successful relaunch on July 7th, Central Mountain Air (CMA) has resumed flights to Alberta and British Columbia.

In response to high demand, flights currently running between Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Prince George, and Terrace on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays will be changed to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting August 9th.

CMA is also looking to enhance its existing booking policy to help provide customers with friendlier cancellation options. Passengers who have booked flights on their Flex fare class are eligible for refunds to their original form of payment for up to 72 hours before their flight and won’t have to pay any extra fees.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

CMA also states that customer safety remains their primary concern. They’ve worked closely with each community they serve to ensure that there are health indicators and demand support scheduled services.

As a special perk, until July 17th, passengers can book using the promo code RELAUNCH and get a 10% discount for travel through to October 31st.

For more information, you can visit flycma.com.

