Chetwynd RCMP seek assistance in locating missing man

By Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old William John Bird, who has not been heard from since November 2019.

According to RCMP, a missing person report was filed in Fort St. John on July 12, 2020.

Police say investigative avenues were followed and as a result, Chetwynd RCMP were asked to follow up with contacts of Bird in the Chetwynd area. To date, all efforts have been unsuccessful.

Bird is originally from Wanipigow, Manitoba, and may still have family and friends in the province. There is a concern for his well-being as it has been reported he lives a high-risk lifestyle.

Bird is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 6′ / 241 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Bird is being asked to contact Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

