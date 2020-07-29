Chetwynd RCMP seek assistance in locating missing man

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old William John Bird, who has not been heard from since November 2019.

According to RCMP, a missing person report was filed in Fort St. John on July 12, 2020.

Police say investigative avenues were followed and as a result, Chetwynd RCMP were asked to follow up with contacts of Bird in the Chetwynd area. To date, all efforts have been unsuccessful.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Bird is originally from Wanipigow, Manitoba, and may still have family and friends in the province. There is a concern for his well-being as it has been reported he lives a high-risk lifestyle.

Bird is described as:

Indigenous male

6′ / 241 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Bird is being asked to contact Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.