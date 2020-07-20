HealthNewsRegional

City and County of Grande Prairie report new cases of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The City of Grande Prairie and the County are reporting new cases of COVID-19.

According to Alberta Health Services, as of Monday, July 20, there are now eight active cases in the City and nine within the County.

Across the Province, Health officials reported 368 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of Albertans confirmed with the virus to 9,587, with the number of active cases standing at 1,109.

The number of cases in hospital is 86, with 17 of those in ICU.

Alberta’s death count due to COVID-19 now sits at 170.

To date, the province has completed 590,502 COVID-19 tests and 8,308 Albertans have recovered from the virus.

More updates can be found on the Province of Alberta’s website.

