City Council approves grant to purchase five robotic cats for residents of Peace Villa

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Regular Council Meeting on June 22, 2020, the approval of a Discretionary Grant to purchase five robotic cats for residents of Peace Villa was approved.

These robotic cats help to fight off the isolation feeling with the residents. Peace Villa had limited robotic cats and due to COVID-19, they were unable to be shared among the residents.

Peace Villa found that the cats helped with non-verbal residents and that many residents had become attached to them.

The robotic cats are around $200 per cat, they meow, purr, are voice-activated, and interactive.