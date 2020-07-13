City creates art competition for new Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has launched a public art competition for the new Centennial Park Festival Plaza.

The City, with support of the Fort St. John Arts Council, will host a public art competition with imagery from the contest used in the Festival Plaza.

The plaza design has strong influences from local ecology, landforms, culture and events developed through conversations with local First Nations and community members, and features:

Eight leaning wood poles mimicking the placement of natural wood poles as the skeleton structure of a teepee, artistic paving patterns.

Artistic paving patterns throughout the site with a variety of coloured concrete surfaces, including a coloured river that mimics the alignment of the Peace River through the Fort St. John region.

Bronze paw prints impressed directly into the concrete surfaces placed to exactly replicate true gaits and spacing of each animal.

Fire obelisks that include a large gas-fueled fire cauldron within an enclosed steel structure, each of these four structures will feature imagery inspired by one of four themes.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Artists are invited to submit concepts for the creation of the cut-out imagery that will adorn the fire obelisks.

Each fire obelisks has four flat metal sides that will have cut-out designs featuring the winning artwork from this competition.

Another view of what the Festival Plaza could look like once completed – City of Fort St. John

A look at what the Festival Plaza could look like in winter – City of Fort St. John

A rendering of the soon-to-be-built Festival Plaza at the corner of 100 Street and 96 Avenue. Source City of Fort St. John

An artist rendering of the Festival Plaza – The City of Fort St. John

Winners will be selected by a three-member selection panel, who will score the submission using a criteria matrix, and each winning submission will receive a $2,000 honorarium.

The plaza will be located at the corner of 100 street and 96 avenue. The development will consist of a covered shelter, food truck stalls, performance space and washrooms.

“Fort St. John and the surrounding area is home to some incredible artists, and we cannot wait to showcase their creations in this unique way,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman.

For more information about the Centennial Park Festival Plaza Art Competition, visit www.fortstjohn.ca/festival-plaza.