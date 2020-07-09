City gardens ready to be harvested

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s community gardens are ready to harvest.

The garden located at City Hall has sage, parsley, kale, and swiss chard ready to be harvested, while the cabbage is almost ready.

The Community Garden located at City Hall

The garden at Heritage Park has chives, strawberries, and kale ready to be picked.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Pomeroy Sport Centre has gooseberries, blueberries, snowberries, and Evans cherries almost ready to be harvested.

The City is reminding everyone to harvest responsibly so the plants are able to continue to produce all summer long.