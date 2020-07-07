City issues 15 building permits during June, new RCMP Detachment at top of list

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John issued 15 permits, with a construction value of $44.8 million, during the month of June.

10 permits were issued for garage renovations, while other permits issued included three for single-family, one for duplex, and one for an institutional project.

The highest construction value was the construction project for the new RCMP Detachment, valued at $42.3 million.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

So far this year, for 2020, a total of 55 permits have been issued by the City, compared to 50 a year ago.

The year-to-date construction values are significantly up to $55.4 million when compared to $28.8 million in 2019.

To date, the total source of revenue from permits is up quite a bit to $326,867 when compared to $238,805 this time last year.

The full monthly building report can be found on the City’s website.