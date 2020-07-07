News

City issues 15 building permits during June, new RCMP Detachment at top of list

By Scott Brooks
An artist rendering of the new Fort St. John RCMP detachment.

Scott Brooks

City issues 15 building permits during June, new RCMP Detachment at top of list

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John issued 15 permits, with a construction value of $44.8 million, during the month of June.

10 permits were issued for garage renovations, while other permits issued included three for single-family, one for duplex, and one for an institutional project.

The highest construction value was the construction project for the new RCMP Detachment, valued at $42.3 million.

So far this year, for 2020, a total of 55 permits have been issued by the City, compared to 50 a year ago.

The year-to-date construction values are significantly up to $55.4 million when compared to $28.8 million in 2019.

To date, the total source of revenue from permits is up quite a bit to $326,867 when compared to $238,805 this time last year.

The full monthly building report can be found on the City’s website.

