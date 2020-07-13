News

City moves forward with exterior upgrades at North Peace Arena

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council awarded a tender to Northern Legendary Construction for upgrades to the North Peace Arena.

Northern Legendary was the lowest qualified bidder with a price of $831,215.12.

This year the City will replace the fascia, downspouts, flashing and eavestroughs. Northern Legendary will replace existing wood cladding and remove and replace exterior doors and hardware.

The City had budgeted just over $1 million for the upgrades. Excess funds will be carried forward into 2021 when the City plans to replace rooftop heat and ventilation units and roofing at the facility.

The North Peace arena will remain closed until early October when the City expects ice will be installed.

