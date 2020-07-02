NewsRegional

City of Dawson Creek issues evacuation alert for some properties

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
A map of the properties under an evacuation alert.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has placed several properties on an evacuation alert due to heavy rain.

As a precautionary measure, the City of Dawson Creek has issued evacuation alerts to properties between 101 Avenue and Willowbrook Crescent, along and west of 17 Street.

The B.C. Peace has been under a rain warning since Tuesday. The forecast called for as much as 75 mm of rain.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The City of Dawson Creek has activated it’s emergency operations centre to monitor the situation.  

Further updates will be posted on the City of Dawson Creek website (www.dawsoncreek.ca) and the City of Dawson Creek Facebook page.

Please dial 311 for urgent matters.

