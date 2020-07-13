NewsRegional

City of Dawson Creek looking into next steps for Rotary Lake

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek. File photo

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Restaurants and pubs can continue to deliver alcohol until October 31

VICTORIA, B.C. - Restaurants and pubs can continue to sell and deliver alcohol with any meals until...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

SPCA is looking for donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace SPCA is currently looking for donations, as they are...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City creates art competition for new Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has launched a public art competition...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has been asking Northern Health to lift Orders that have closed Rotary Lake since 2017, as the City looks at options to safely reopened the facility.

Rotary Lake was closed since 2016 after a 12-year-old girl died when her foot became lodged in a drain at the bottom of the lake.

Northern Health ordered the lake to be closed and wanted to see the human-made lake designated as a pool. That designation would mean the City would have to operate the facility with increased regulations.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

At a February Council meeting, closed to the public, Council reviewed recent correspondence with their legal advisors about continuing court action to have the order lifted.

It’s believed that the City had a 50/50 chance that the order could be overturned, but it would cost close to $100,000 in legal fees. That cost could increase if either side appeals any decision.

Council ended up passing a motion to cease the legal action to remove the order and directed City staff to continue to focus on future development at the facility.

The City expects community consultation to start as soon as this year.

The Mile 0 Park, which includes Rotary Lake, has been a significant attraction for the community for many years. The surrounding green space and picnic areas are also popular family spots.

Previous articleWestJet to resume flights to Vancouver from Fort St. John
Next articleB.C. Hydro conducts small spill at WAC Bennett Dam

More Articles Like This

Restaurants and pubs can continue to deliver alcohol until October 31

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Restaurants and pubs can continue to sell and deliver alcohol with any meals until October 31, 2020.
Read more

SPCA is looking for donations

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace SPCA is currently looking for donations, as they are low on supplies due to...
Read more

City creates art competition for new Festival Plaza

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has launched a public art competition for the new Centennial Park...
Read more

B.C. Hydro conducts small spill at WAC Bennett Dam

News Adam Reaburn - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro completed a small spill at the WAC Bennett Dam. The spill started Sunday...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv