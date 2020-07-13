City of Dawson Creek looking into next steps for Rotary Lake

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has been asking Northern Health to lift Orders that have closed Rotary Lake since 2017, as the City looks at options to safely reopened the facility.

Rotary Lake was closed since 2016 after a 12-year-old girl died when her foot became lodged in a drain at the bottom of the lake.

Northern Health ordered the lake to be closed and wanted to see the human-made lake designated as a pool. That designation would mean the City would have to operate the facility with increased regulations.

At a February Council meeting, closed to the public, Council reviewed recent correspondence with their legal advisors about continuing court action to have the order lifted.

It’s believed that the City had a 50/50 chance that the order could be overturned, but it would cost close to $100,000 in legal fees. That cost could increase if either side appeals any decision.

Council ended up passing a motion to cease the legal action to remove the order and directed City staff to continue to focus on future development at the facility.

The City expects community consultation to start as soon as this year.

The Mile 0 Park, which includes Rotary Lake, has been a significant attraction for the community for many years. The surrounding green space and picnic areas are also popular family spots.