City of Dawson Creek to receive the 2020 Community Leadership Award

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The North Central Local Government Association’s (NCLGA) Annual General Meeting recently took place.

During this meeting, the City of Dawson Creek, District of Mackenzie, and the City of Prince George were recognized as the 2020 Community Leadership Award winners, in regards to their work to enhance economic development, environmental sustainability as well as social responsibility in their communities.

The City of Dawson Creek was awarded the Economic Development award for its Event Tourism Strategy, which aims to increase the impact of sporting and cultural events, meetings, and other events hosted in the city. The strategy will help to diversify the economic opportunities of the community and within the Peace Region.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dawson Creek Mayor, Dale Bumstead, says “We believe this innovative approach to economic development will provide long term benefits to our existing business community and attract other opportunities to enhance the quality of life for residents.”

The District of Mackenzie was recognized in the Environmental Sustainability category for its 2018 Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The plan outlines 37 recommended wildfire mitigation activities to help reduce the community’s wildfire risk.

The City of Prince George was recognized in the Social Responsibility category for two projects, Homeless Service Hubs, and Indigenous Awareness Online Training. The City has partnered with BC Housing, the Prince George Native Friendship Centre, and An Association Advocating for Women and Community to develop two homeless service hubs that will offer storage, washroom access, and other critical services.

The Indigenous Awareness Online Training was developed by the City of Prince George in partnership with the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation and is part of ongoing efforts put in place to provide more opportunities for education and dialogue.