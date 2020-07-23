News

City of Dawson Creek to receive the 2020 Community Leadership Award

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
source: Dawson Creek Website

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

City of Dawson Creek to receive the 2020 Community Leadership Award

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The North Central Local Government Association's (NCLGA) Annual General Meeting recently took place.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Horgan congratulates BC on progress made during COVID-19, but says more effort needs to continue

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan is congratulating British Columbians on the efforts that have been made to bend...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Suncor CEO signals caution about restarting oil output as economy recovers

CALGARY — The CEO of Suncor Energy Inc. says the company won't quickly ramp up oil production despite recent...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The North Central Local Government Association’s (NCLGA) Annual General Meeting recently took place.

During this meeting, the City of Dawson Creek, District of Mackenzie, and the City of Prince George were recognized as the 2020 Community Leadership Award winners, in regards to their work to enhance economic development, environmental sustainability as well as social responsibility in their communities.

The City of Dawson Creek was awarded the Economic Development award for its Event Tourism Strategy, which aims to increase the impact of sporting and cultural events, meetings, and other events hosted in the city. The strategy will help to diversify the economic opportunities of the community and within the Peace Region.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dawson Creek Mayor, Dale Bumstead, says “We believe this innovative approach to economic development will provide long term benefits to our existing business community and attract other opportunities to enhance the quality of life for residents.”

The District of Mackenzie was recognized in the Environmental Sustainability category for its 2018 Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The plan outlines 37 recommended wildfire mitigation activities to help reduce the community’s wildfire risk.

The City of Prince George was recognized in the Social Responsibility category for two projects, Homeless Service Hubs, and Indigenous Awareness Online Training. The City has partnered with BC Housing, the Prince George Native Friendship Centre, and An Association Advocating for Women and Community to develop two homeless service hubs that will offer storage, washroom access, and other critical services.

The Indigenous Awareness Online Training was developed by the City of Prince George in partnership with the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation and is part of ongoing efforts put in place to provide more opportunities for education and dialogue.

Previous articleHorgan congratulates BC on progress made during COVID-19, but says more effort needs to continue

More Articles Like This

Horgan congratulates BC on progress made during COVID-19, but says more effort needs to continue

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan is congratulating British Columbians on the efforts that have been made to bend the COVID-19 curve. While most of...
Read more

Suncor CEO signals caution about restarting oil output as economy recovers

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The CEO of Suncor Energy Inc. says the company won't quickly ramp up oil production despite recent higher crude prices as the...
Read more

Precision Drilling Q2 loss surges as pandemic weakens demand for oil

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says its second-quarter loss surged while revenues plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic caused demand and prices for oil to dwindle. The...
Read more

Cenovus, Suncor choose different paths on restoring oil output as prices recover

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Two of Canada's biggest oilsands producers are taking different approaches to restoring production that was shut down during the pandemic lockdowns as signs of an...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv