City of Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, active cases sits at nine

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – After a day of reporting no new cases of COVID-19, Alberta Health Services reported, on Thursday, the addition of one new case for the City of Grande Prairie.

The number of active cases in the City currently is at nine, while a total of 19 cases have since recovered.

The County of Grande Prairie, however, has reported another recovery, with the number of active cases now at 10, while 10 have since recovered.

As for the number of patients in hospital due to the virus, within the AHS North Zone, 12 remain in hospital with three of those in ICU.

When it comes to cases across Alberta, from just over 8,000 tests, 114 new cases were confirmed.

A total of over 9,900 Albertans have tested positive for the virus, and approximately 8,500 have since recovered.