City sees outstanding balance of $17 million in unpaid property taxes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is seeing an outstanding balance of $17 million in unpaid property taxes for 2020.

According to City Staff, the outstanding balance is more than double when compared to

this time last year at $8.1 million.

As of July 2, the City says it has received approximately 62 percent of the $43.9 million tax receivable which was issued on May 13.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Property tax notices were sent out with the July 2 due date, and an alternative tax scheme application was provided with each notice to help alleviate property owners with the impacts felt by COVID-19.

The additional application was provided to give homeowners the option to wait to pay their taxes until the penalty deadline of September 30, 2020, and penalties will not be issued until October 1.