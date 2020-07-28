News

City to investigate possible rail crossing upgrades to reduce the use of train whistles

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
A CN Rail freight train in Taylor.

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeRebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0

Survey seeking insight on racism in B.C. health care system extended

An online survey has been extended to give Indigenous people more time to share their experiences when...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City try and find a new tenant to replace Booster Juice at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will look for a new tenant...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City to investigate possible rail crossing upgrades to reduce the use of train whistles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council will look at the cost of upgrading...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council will look at the cost of upgrading railway crossings in Fort St. John to reduce the use of train whistles in the City.

According to City Staff, residents have been filing complaints regarding trains blowing their whistle and the length of time for whistleblowing as they pass through Fort St. John in the northeastern part of the City.

Trains are required by federal legislation to blow their whistles at railway crossings on a railway corridor. If a crossing is upgraded to include a warning system like flashing lights and a bell, that will reduce the need for any train to use its whistle.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Complaints are mainly coming from the north end of the City. There are five rail crossings in that area, of which half are controlled by the City of Fort St. John and the rest by the Ministry of Transportation.

Since the City only controls half the intersections, a train whistle would still be required at the other half of the crossings.

At the direction of Fort St. John City Council, City staff will investigate the costs of the upgrades and start the application process with C.N.

City staff will also start a consultation with residents and report back on the results and the upgrade costs before any changes are approved.

Previous articleCOVID-19 Update: Mass gathering health order amended to address overcrowding at rentals properties
Next articleCity try and find a new tenant to replace Booster Juice at Pomeroy Sport Centre

More Articles Like This

Survey seeking insight on racism in B.C. health care system extended

Local Journalism Initiative Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
An online survey has been extended to give Indigenous people more time to share their experiences when it comes to accessing and...
Read more

City try and find a new tenant to replace Booster Juice at Pomeroy Sport Centre

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will look for a new tenant to replace Booster Juice in...
Read more

COVID-19 Update: Mass gathering health order amended to address overcrowding at rentals properties

Health Sophie Gray, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Osoyoos Times - 0
B.C. health authorities reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The cases are spread out over a...
Read more

Grande Prairie sees new cases of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting new COVID-19 cases for the City and County of Grande Prairie. In an update on Monday,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv