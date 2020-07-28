News

City try and find a new tenant to replace Booster Juice at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The Pomeroy Sport Centre in Fort St. John - City of Fort St. John

City try and find a new tenant to replace Booster Juice at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will look for a new tenant to replace Booster Juice in the Pomeroy Sport Centre rather than renovate the area for office space.

The 10-year lease for Booster Juice at the Pomeroy Sport Centre (PSC) is expiring, and the company has decided not to renew it. Staff had proposed to renovate the area and make it into office space for recreation staff.

City Manager Diane Hunter suggested Council take a step back and review current space requirements for staff and then create a plan for any future needs. One option discussed was how the City would use the present RCMP detachment once the new building is complete.

Council decided to put the project on hold, and have staff start the search for a new tenant to replace Booster Juice.

