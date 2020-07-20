Coastal GasLink Pipeline expected to see pipe being laid starting August 15

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Construction of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline is continuing to take place despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the July Construction Update, progress continues with clearing, and last month saw grading works get underway in Section 8, near Kitimat, with 21 percent of grading completed in that section.

The initial phase of the Vanderhoof Lodge is complete, with the first occupants moving in at the end of June.

Recruitment is underway for various lodge positions, including at 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake, and Huckleberry Lodge, which is under development.

The update also says pipeline construction for the Coastal GasLink project is scheduled to begin August 15 near Groundbirch.

Further updates on activities and construction can be found on the Coastal GasLink website.