Energy NewsNewsRegional

Coastal GasLink Pipeline expected to see pipe being laid starting August 15

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

New online tool helps to speed up temporary layoff application

VICTORIA, B.C. - Employers and workers who may need to extend temporary layoffs due to COVID-19 can...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Coastal GasLink Pipeline expected to see pipe being laid starting August 15

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Construction of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline is continuing to take place despite restrictions due...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program releases its 2020-21 projects for the Peace Region

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) has funded a project that deals...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Construction of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline is continuing to take place despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the July Construction Update, progress continues with clearing, and last month saw grading works get underway in Section 8, near Kitimat, with 21 percent of grading completed in that section.

The initial phase of the Vanderhoof Lodge is complete, with the first occupants moving in at the end of June.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Recruitment is underway for various lodge positions, including at 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake, and Huckleberry Lodge, which is under development.

The update also says pipeline construction for the Coastal GasLink project is scheduled to begin August 15 near Groundbirch.

Further updates on activities and construction can be found on the Coastal GasLink website.

Previous articleFish & Wildlife Compensation Program releases its 2020-21 projects for the Peace Region
Next articleNew online tool helps to speed up temporary layoff application

More Articles Like This

New online tool helps to speed up temporary layoff application

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Employers and workers who may need to extend temporary layoffs due to COVID-19 can now easliy apply for a...
Read more

Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program releases its 2020-21 projects for the Peace Region

News Laura Briggs - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) has funded a project that deals with the Kokanee spawning populations,...
Read more

Province implements regulations for Vaping Action Plan

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced it is bringing into force regulations to fully implement the Province's vaping action plan, which was...
Read more

States try again to block coal sales that Trump revived

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
BILLINGS, Mont. — A coalition of states on Monday renewed its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv