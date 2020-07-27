NewsRegional

COBS Bread raises over $7,700 for FSJ Hospital Foundation

By Scott Brooks
Zenith Patel, Kretika Patel, and Hardik Patel of COBS Bread of Fort St. John held their first Community Day raised over $7,700 for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, on July 25. Source FSJ Hospital Foundation

COBS Bread raises over $7,700 for FSJ Hospital Foundation

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over $7,700 has been raised for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

On Saturday, July 25, COBS Bread, of Fort St. John, held a ‘Community Day’ where they were raising funds from the sales of bread and other treats to go towards the Hospital Foundation’s ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.

During the event, it was reported that even some customers paid it forward with one customer paying $200 worth of bread for the next customers to get theirs for free.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Hospital Foundation Resource Development and Event Coordinator, Asuncion Sta. Maria, this event was a good testament of community collaboration.

“The event was a good testament of community collaboration where businesses and non-profits partner to benefit the Fort St. John community.”

The funds raised, a total of $7,777, for the ‘Greatest Needs Fund’ will help the Hospital to better respond to the critical healthcare needs and capacity at any given time.

