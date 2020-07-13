COBS Bread to host fundraiser for FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and COBS Bread are partnering for a community fundraising day on July 25.

The community fundraising day will see COBS Bread donate 100% of the sales from that day to the Hospital Foundation.

“We chose the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation as our charity of choice for Community Day in recognition of their care and commitment to our community. We feel so fortunate to be able to help contribute towards the future medical needs of this energetic, Northern community we live and work in”, COBS Bread Bakery owner Hardik and Kretika Patel said. They added, “With the opening of our bakery on June 23, 2020, we have had tremendous success and feel extremely welcomed; we cannot wait to give back and show our gratitude.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

COBS Bread is located at Unit 102, 9317 96 Street, open Mondays to Sundays from 7am to 7pm.