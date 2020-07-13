News

COBS Bread to host fundraiser for FSJ Hospital Foundation

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
COBS Bread Bakery owners Hardik and Kretika Patel

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

COBS Bread to host fundraiser for FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and COBS Bread are partnering for...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. adds 62 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. - B.C.has reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, but there are no...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City moves forward with exterior upgrades at North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council awarded a tender to Northern Legendary Construction...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and COBS Bread are partnering for a community fundraising day on July 25.

The community fundraising day will see COBS Bread donate 100% of the sales from that day to the Hospital Foundation.

“We chose the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation as our charity of choice for Community Day in recognition of their care and commitment to our community. We feel so fortunate to be able to help contribute towards the future medical needs of this energetic, Northern community we live and work in”, COBS Bread Bakery owner Hardik and Kretika Patel said. They added, “With the opening of our bakery on June 23, 2020, we have had tremendous success and feel extremely welcomed; we cannot wait to give back and show our gratitude.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

COBS Bread is located at Unit 102, 9317 96 Street, open Mondays to Sundays from 7am to 7pm.

Previous articleB.C. adds 62 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

More Articles Like This

B.C. adds 62 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - B.C.has reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, but there are no new cases in the Northern...
Read more

City moves forward with exterior upgrades at North Peace Arena

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council awarded a tender to Northern Legendary Construction for upgrades to the North...
Read more

Restaurants and pubs can continue to deliver alcohol until October 31

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Restaurants and pubs can continue to sell and deliver alcohol with any meals until October 31, 2020.
Read more

SPCA is looking for donations

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace SPCA is currently looking for donations, as they are low on supplies due to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv