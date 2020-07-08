HealthNews

Community help needed to produce hand-sewn cloth face masks

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Community help needed to produce hand-sewn cloth face masks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is calling on the community to help produce...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Irving Oil cutting 250 jobs, six per cent of workforce, due to the economy

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Irving Oil is cutting its workforce by 250 people or about six per cent in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Temporary access route now under construction for Old Fort Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A temporary access route is now under construction for Old Fort Road. In an update...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is calling on the community to help produce hand-sewn cloth face masks.

With the Ministry of Health allowing the reintroduction of visitations to long-term care facilities, such as Peace Villa, the Hospital Foundation says they will need a supply of face masks for visitors, to help keep residents and care workers safe.

Donated cloth face masks will be laundered and sanitized by the Hospital before being provided to permitted visitors.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

If you would like to help out with the production of face masks, you can bring your donations to either the Peace Villa or the Hospital’s main entrance weekdays, from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

For further information, you can call the Hospital Foundation at 250-793-0998.

Previous articleIrving Oil cutting 250 jobs, six per cent of workforce, due to the economy

More Articles Like This

Irving Oil cutting 250 jobs, six per cent of workforce, due to the economy

News Canadian Press - 0
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Irving Oil is cutting its workforce by 250 people or about six per cent in light of the current economic...
Read more

Temporary access route now under construction for Old Fort Road

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A temporary access route is now under construction for Old Fort Road. In an update released Wednesday, the Peace River...
Read more

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpasses 3,000 in BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 18 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,008, as released on Wednesday. According to...
Read more

June noted as wetter than usual across Northeast BC

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The start of summer has been noted as wetter than usual due to the extensive rainfall that has been...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv