Community help needed to produce hand-sewn cloth face masks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is calling on the community to help produce hand-sewn cloth face masks.

With the Ministry of Health allowing the reintroduction of visitations to long-term care facilities, such as Peace Villa, the Hospital Foundation says they will need a supply of face masks for visitors, to help keep residents and care workers safe.

Donated cloth face masks will be laundered and sanitized by the Hospital before being provided to permitted visitors.

If you would like to help out with the production of face masks, you can bring your donations to either the Peace Villa or the Hospital’s main entrance weekdays, from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

For further information, you can call the Hospital Foundation at 250-793-0998.