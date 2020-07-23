Council looking to ask CN to stop whistle blowing at public grade crossings, following noise complaints

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Recently, the City of Fort St. John has been receiving many complaints, from residents, about the high volume of train noise within the City.

According to City Staff, residents have been filing complaints regarding trains blowing their

whistle and the length of time for whistleblowing as they pass through Fort St. John in the northeastern part of the City.

Trains are required by federal legislation to blow their whistles at railway crossings on a railway corridor.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Staff say there are nine crossings that are either within City limits or adjacent to that trains pass through.

At the next Council meeting, on Monday, July 27, Council will be reviewing a recommendation to submit an application to CN asking them to stop whistleblowing at public grade crossings.