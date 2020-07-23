News

Council looking to ask CN to stop whistle blowing at public grade crossings, following noise complaints

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
A CN freight train as it approaches the crossing at West Bypass Road in Fort St. John. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is announcing that it will be introducing an increase in fines for "dooring",...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province invests an additional $4.4 million in health education and training for post-secondary students

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is providing more than $4.4 million in additional funding for health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Council looking to ask CN to stop whistle blowing at public grade crossings, following noise complaints

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Recently, the City of Fort St. John has been receiving many complaints, from residents,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Recently, the City of Fort St. John has been receiving many complaints, from residents, about the high volume of train noise within the City.

According to City Staff, residents have been filing complaints regarding trains blowing their
whistle and the length of time for whistleblowing as they pass through Fort St. John in the northeastern part of the City.

Trains are required by federal legislation to blow their whistles at railway crossings on a railway corridor.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Staff say there are nine crossings that are either within City limits or adjacent to that trains pass through.

At the next Council meeting, on Monday, July 27, Council will be reviewing a recommendation to submit an application to CN asking them to stop whistleblowing at public grade crossings.

Previous article10 workers in self-isolation at Site C, total of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at one
Next articleProvince invests an additional $4.4 million in health education and training for post-secondary students

More Articles Like This

Province to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is announcing that it will be introducing an increase in fines for "dooring", as a way to better...
Read more

Province invests an additional $4.4 million in health education and training for post-secondary students

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is providing more than $4.4 million in additional funding for health education and training for post-secondary...
Read more

10 workers in self-isolation at Site C, total of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at one

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The total number of workers in self-isolation, at Site C, is down to 10 when compared to 13 on...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit seize drugs and weapon after search warrants

News Laura Briggs - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - Two males and one youth have been arrested in relation to seized drugs and weapons following a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv