HealthNewsRegional

COVID-19 Restart Plan looking optimistic according to Horgan

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C. Premier John Horgan

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

School District 60 launches updated website

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has launched a new and improved, updated website.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 Restart Plan looking optimistic according to Horgan

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan says there are many reasons to be optimistic when it comes to the...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dr. Bonnie Henry 11th Canadian to receive the President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management

TORONTO, ONT. - The Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry has been awarded the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan says there are many reasons to be optimistic when it comes to the progress that is being made with B.C.’s COVID-19 Restart Plan.

According to Horgan, during a press conference on Thursday, the Province continues to see relatively low new cases, thanks to a gradual restart of the economy.

“We continue to see relatively low new cases of COVID-19 which speaks to the best approach that we could come up with, which was a gradual restart of the economy.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Horgan says since the gradual restart, they have seen more people coming out of their homes and participating in the economy.

While the province is returning to operation, Horgan reminds British Columbians to continue to use safe practices in order to avoid a spike in new cases.

Previous articleDr. Bonnie Henry 11th Canadian to receive the President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management
Next articleSchool District 60 launches updated website

More Articles Like This

School District 60 launches updated website

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has launched a new and improved, updated website. Jarrod Bell, Director...
Read more

Dr. Bonnie Henry 11th Canadian to receive the President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management

News Laura Briggs - 0
TORONTO, ONT. - The Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry has been awarded the 2020 President's Award for Outstanding...
Read more

Vandalism strikes at Centennial Park

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is reporting of vandalism to City property. According to City Staff,  the new amenities...
Read more

Community help needed to produce hand-sewn cloth face masks

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is calling on the community to help produce hand-sewn cloth face masks. With the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv