COVID-19 Restart Plan looking optimistic according to Horgan

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan says there are many reasons to be optimistic when it comes to the progress that is being made with B.C.’s COVID-19 Restart Plan.

According to Horgan, during a press conference on Thursday, the Province continues to see relatively low new cases, thanks to a gradual restart of the economy.

“We continue to see relatively low new cases of COVID-19 which speaks to the best approach that we could come up with, which was a gradual restart of the economy.”

Horgan says since the gradual restart, they have seen more people coming out of their homes and participating in the economy.

While the province is returning to operation, Horgan reminds British Columbians to continue to use safe practices in order to avoid a spike in new cases.