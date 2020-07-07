Energy NewsNews

Cyropeak LNG Solutions completes largest truck delivery of natural gas to NWT

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
PRNewsfoto/Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporate

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Severe Thunderstorm watched issued for BC Peace and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, Tuesday, for the B.C...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

NCLGA held Annual General Meeting

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) held their Annual General Meeting on...
Read more
Energy NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Cyropeak LNG Solutions completes largest truck delivery of natural gas to NWT

RICHMOND, B.C. - Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation completed the largest ever delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG)...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

RICHMOND, B.C. – Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation completed the largest ever delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by truck in the Northwest Territories.

The LNG shipment was delivered to a power generation facility, owned by the Northwest Territories Power Corporation, in Inuvik, where natural gas is the primary fuel support for the community.
This LNG delivery is part of the continued focus of the Northwest Territories Power Corporation to make low carbon electricity available across Northwest Territories. It also extends the longstanding relationship between Cyropeak and Northwest Territories Power Corporation, where Cryopeak has delivered LNG reliably to Inuvik for 3 years.

This shipment of LNG totalled around 18,000 gallons and was transported using Cyropeak’s Super B-Train trailer. Cyropeak’s mission is to provide LNG for remote locations in a reliable, sustainable, and economic matter. The Super B-Train and Cryopeak’s LNG production facility in Fort Nelson are crucial pieces in this mission.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Cryopeak primarily focuses its fuel delivery efforts on mining and industrial heating industries and support of power generation in remote communities through partnerships that help customers reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy costs, and maximize operational efficiencies.

The Super B-Train is designed with up to 70 percent greater load capacity than the standard trailer, which helps to improve competitiveness as a fuel source for remote mining locations and communities.

Previous articleEmployment at Site C increases during month of May
Next articleNCLGA held Annual General Meeting

More Articles Like This

Severe Thunderstorm watched issued for BC Peace and Fort Nelson

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, Tuesday, for the B.C Peace and Fort Nelson.
Read more

NCLGA held Annual General Meeting

News Laura Briggs - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) held their Annual General Meeting on July 3rd, where members welcomed...
Read more

Employment at Site C increases during month of May

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people working on the Site C Project saw an increase from 3,029 in April to 3,258...
Read more

New RCMP commander in Hudson’s Hope

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
There’s a new commander at the helm of the Hudson’s Hope RCMP. Cpl. Rob Gardner arrived in May, and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv