Cyropeak LNG Solutions completes largest truck delivery of natural gas to NWT

RICHMOND, B.C. – Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation completed the largest ever delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by truck in the Northwest Territories.

The LNG shipment was delivered to a power generation facility, owned by the Northwest Territories Power Corporation, in Inuvik, where natural gas is the primary fuel support for the community.

This LNG delivery is part of the continued focus of the Northwest Territories Power Corporation to make low carbon electricity available across Northwest Territories. It also extends the longstanding relationship between Cyropeak and Northwest Territories Power Corporation, where Cryopeak has delivered LNG reliably to Inuvik for 3 years.

This shipment of LNG totalled around 18,000 gallons and was transported using Cyropeak’s Super B-Train trailer. Cyropeak’s mission is to provide LNG for remote locations in a reliable, sustainable, and economic matter. The Super B-Train and Cryopeak’s LNG production facility in Fort Nelson are crucial pieces in this mission.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Cryopeak primarily focuses its fuel delivery efforts on mining and industrial heating industries and support of power generation in remote communities through partnerships that help customers reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy costs, and maximize operational efficiencies.

The Super B-Train is designed with up to 70 percent greater load capacity than the standard trailer, which helps to improve competitiveness as a fuel source for remote mining locations and communities.