Davies finds August 20 release on Return to School Plan unacceptable

By Scott Brooks
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MLA Dan Davies sent a letter to the Minister of Education, asking for clarity on the plans for returning to school in the fall.

In the letter, Davies asks Minister Rob Fleming for clarity on when a plan is to be released for the return to the classroom.

According to Davies, the return to school plan is not to be released until August 20, two weeks prior to the school year start date.

Davies finds this date unacceptable as it will only contribute to the current pressures of COVID-19 and does not give enough time to plan for a return to the classroom.

“This is unacceptable and only serves to contribute to the ongoing pressures faced by parents, students, and teachers. People cannot be expected to plan for the future when they will not know what school will look like in the fall.”

Davies, along with the Liberal Caucus, is calling on the NDP to release a plan by no later than August 3.

