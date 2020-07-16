Dawson Creek applying for Disaster Financial Assistance

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek is working with Emergency Management to apply for Disaster Financial Assistance from the Provincial Government.

If approved, this will be able to help eligible residents who experienced damage or any financial loss during the recent flooding in Dawson Creek.

The application process does take some time and approval is not always guaranteed. In anticipation of a Disaster Financial Assistance approval, residents should be doing the following:

Keep your receipts, if you’ve rented or hired equipment or other suppliers to help you with the cleanup.

Gather any pictures pre-disaster and post-disaster, if it’s structural damage and the repairs must be done before the evaluator arrives, take pictures of the damage before its repaired.

track on a daily basis the number of hours you, your family and friends spent on cleanup

create a description of damaged items listed by room.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

You can find more information on Disaster Financial Assistance on the B.C Government website.