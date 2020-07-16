News

Dawson Creek applying for Disaster Financial Assistance

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
source: Dawson Creek Website

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. sets another record in overdose deaths

VICTORIA, B.C. - B.C. has recorded another record month of illicit drug deaths with Fort St. John...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dawson Creek applying for Disaster Financial Assistance

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek is working with Emergency Management to apply for...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP Detachment to re-open

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have announced that front counter services will be re-opening offering...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek is working with Emergency Management to apply for Disaster Financial Assistance from the Provincial Government.

If approved, this will be able to help eligible residents who experienced damage or any financial loss during the recent flooding in Dawson Creek.

The application process does take some time and approval is not always guaranteed. In anticipation of a Disaster Financial Assistance approval, residents should be doing the following:

  • Keep your receipts, if you’ve rented or hired equipment or other suppliers to help you with the cleanup.
  • Gather any pictures pre-disaster and post-disaster, if it’s structural damage and the repairs must be done before the evaluator arrives, take pictures of the damage before its repaired.
  • track on a daily basis the number of hours you, your family and friends spent on cleanup
  • create a description of damaged items listed by room.
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

You can find more information on Disaster Financial Assistance on the B.C Government website.

Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP Detachment to re-open
Next articleMajor new pipelines and mines must show path to net zero to get approved

More Articles Like This

B.C. sets another record in overdose deaths

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - B.C. has recorded another record month of illicit drug deaths with Fort St. John experiencing 11 deaths already in...
Read more

Dawson Creek RCMP Detachment to re-open

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have announced that front counter services will be re-opening offering limited services to the community...
Read more

Flight from Police leads to arrest and charges in Dawson Creek

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP announced that on July 14th, 2020, while on patrol, officers observed a vehicle leaving...
Read more

RCMP have not ruled out foul play in the disappearance of Sarah Foord

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP are still searching for Sarah Foord, but they have located her boyfriend.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv