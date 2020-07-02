NewsRegional

Dawson Creek closes some roads and issues evacuation alert

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Rainfall warning continues with another 20-30mm expected

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Fort...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek closes some roads and issues evacuation alert

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has closed several roads and issued an evacuation...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

NewsAlert: Supreme Court dismisses Indigenous appeal of Trans Mountain approval

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a new appeal from British Columbia First Nations over...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has closed several roads and issued an evacuation alert for a few properties due to possible flooding.

Heavy rains in the B.C. Peace has caused flooding in Dawson Creek. Late Wednesday, the City activated it’s Emergency Operations Centre to help monitor flooding in the community.

As a precautionary measure, the City of Dawson Creek issued evacuation alerts to properties between 101 Avenue and Willowbrook Crescent, along and west of 17 Street.

  • A map of the properties under an evacuation alert.
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The following roads are now closed where the road crosses a creek:

  • 108 avenue
  • 17 street north
  • 17 street south

At this time, the creek crossing at 102 avenue remains closed.

Further updates will be posted on the City of Dawson Creek website (www.dawsoncreek.ca) and the City of Dawson Creek Facebook page.

Please dial 311 for urgent matters.

A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace. The region could see another 20mm of rain on Thursday.

EvacMapDownload
evacuation_alert_2020-Jul-01Download
Previous articleNewsAlert: Supreme Court dismisses Indigenous appeal of Trans Mountain approval
Next articleRainfall warning continues with another 20-30mm expected

More Articles Like This

Rainfall warning continues with another 20-30mm expected

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson. Another...
Read more

NewsAlert: Supreme Court dismisses Indigenous appeal of Trans Mountain approval

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a new appeal from British Columbia First Nations over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The...
Read more

City of Dawson Creek issues evacuation alert for some properties

News Adam Reaburn - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has placed several properties on an evacuation alert due to heavy rain.
Read more

Rainfall warning continues as up to 75mm expected

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A rain warning is in effect for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson. Environment...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv