Dawson Creek closes some roads and issues evacuation alert

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has closed several roads and issued an evacuation alert for a few properties due to possible flooding.

Heavy rains in the B.C. Peace has caused flooding in Dawson Creek. Late Wednesday, the City activated it’s Emergency Operations Centre to help monitor flooding in the community.

As a precautionary measure, the City of Dawson Creek issued evacuation alerts to properties between 101 Avenue and Willowbrook Crescent, along and west of 17 Street.







A map of the properties under an evacuation alert.

The following roads are now closed where the road crosses a creek:

108 avenue

17 street north

17 street south

At this time, the creek crossing at 102 avenue remains closed.

Further updates will be posted on the City of Dawson Creek website (www.dawsoncreek.ca) and the City of Dawson Creek Facebook page.

Please dial 311 for urgent matters.

A rainfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace. The region could see another 20mm of rain on Thursday.