Dawson Creek RCMP arrest suspect for using counterfeit currency

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP have arrested a suspect involved in the passing of counterfeit currency.

According to RCMP, they were informed that a counterfeit $50 bill had been passed at a local merchant. An investigation and lab analysis of the bill and surveillance video identified a suspect.

Then on July 7, police were able to arrest and charge 41-year-old Wynter Scott for the use of counterfeit money.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Scott presently has 18 charges before the courts relating to the use of counterfeit money throughout the Peace Region over the last few months.

Scott was released on conditions and the matter is currently before the courts.

Scott was previously arrested by Fort St. John RCMP, in June, for counterfeiting.