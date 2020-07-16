Dawson Creek RCMP Detachment to re-open

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP have announced that front counter services will be re-opening offering limited services to the community beginning Monday, July 20th.

Criminal Record checks can now be dropped off at the detachment any time during regular business hours but processing can take up to 30 days minimum.

Fingerprinting can be done on Tuesdays and Thursday mornings by appointment only, so please call ahead of time to book.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

COVID-19 protocols will be put in place in order to keep the employees and the public safe. You will be required to sanitize your hands upon entry to the detachment and a mask is to be worn at all times, if you do not have a mask one will be provided for you. The detachment will no longer be accepting cash payments at the front desk, money orders can be used to pay for services relating to criminal record checks or fingerprinting.

Any RCMP staff interacting with visitors will be wearing a mask, gloves, and glasses and will disinfect before and after a close interaction.

If you are feeling unwell or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home.