Dawson Creek RCMP warn of more CRA phone scams

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are advising the public of scammers who are pretending to be calling from the Canada Revenue Agency.

In these calls, the scammer is looking for personal information from the victim and threaten police arresting them. One victim turned himself into the Dawson Creek RCMP, thinking that an arrest warrant had been issued for him because he was informed over the phone.

In some instances reported to the police, victims had provided personal information to the caller like their SIN number, their address, and personal banking information.

The Canada Revenue Agency and the RCMP will never call you over the phone to request personal information or threaten to arrest you if you refuse to provide this information.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and make a report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre through their website or email at [email protected] and if possible, forward the spam message to 7726 (SPAM).

Victims who think they may have released personal information should immediately call the RCMP to make a police report. Consideration should also be made in calling your bank institution and inquire about additional security measures that can be activated on your banking accounts.