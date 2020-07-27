Canadian PressEnergy News

Deutsche Bank says it won’t back an new oilsands or coal projects

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
deutsche-bank-says-it-won’t-back-an-new-oilsands-or-coal-projects

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Pouce Coupe Fire Department responds to fire at Hart Hotel

POUCE COUPE, B.C. - The Pouce Coupe Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday night. According to Pouce...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

COBS Bread raises over $7,700 for FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over $7,700 has been raised for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation. On Saturday, July...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Warmer days ahead, according to Environment Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a few months of rain, there is hot weather in the...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank is joining a lengthening list of European lenders and insurance companies that say they won’t back new oilsands projects.

The German bank says its new fossil fuels policy will also prohibit investing in projects that use hydraulic fracturing or fracking in countries with scarce water supplies and all new oil and gas projects in the Arctic region.

It says its ban on oilsands financing, effective immediately, will include exploration, production, transport or processing, seemingly including oilsands pipelines and upgraders or refineries.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

It says it will stop financing and capital markets transactions involving coal mining by 2025 at the latest after achieving a goal last year to reduce its loan exposure to coal-fired power plants by 20 per cent. It says it won’t finance any new coal power plants.

Deutsche Bank says the moves are part of a commitment to align its credit portfolios with the greenhouse gas reduction goals of the Paris Agreement.

Two years ago, Europe’s largest bank, HSBC Holdings plc, announced it would no longer offer financial services for new oilsands projects or pipelines, a move that led to producer Suncor Energy Inc. vowing to end all business with HSBC, including in its conventional oil operations in Europe.

“Deutsche Bank’s updated fossil fuel policy is the latest warning shot telling us that doubling down on coal, oil and gas will sink our economy while destabilizing the climate,” said Greenpeace Canada campaigner Keith Stewart.

“We still have time to protect the workers, communities and regions currently dependent on oil as we navigate this shift and ensure that all Canadians prosper in the new low-carbon economy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)

Advertisement

The Canadian Press

Previous articleWildfire season reported “slower-than-average”, drier conditions expected for August
Next articleFSJ Firefighter Charitable Society create video and website to help raise donations

More Articles Like This

Development of LNG industry could create almost 100,000 jobs, says report

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A report funded by the Canadian liquefied natural gas industry estimates that creating a 56-million-tonnes-per-year LNG industry in B.C. would result in...
Read more

Vermilion loses $71.3 million in second quarter on 55 per drop in revenues

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Lower prices for oil and gas around the world translated into a second quarter net loss on 55 per cent lower revenue...
Read more

Trican Well Service says CEO stepping down, chairman named as replacement

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Trican Well Service Ltd. says Dale Dusterhoft, its president and CEO for the past 11 years, is stepping down. The Calgary-based company says...
Read more

Precision Drilling Q2 loss surges as pandemic weakens demand for oil

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A sharp decline in North American oilfield activity in the second quarter meant more layoffs, contract terminations and parked drilling rigs, Precision Drilling...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv