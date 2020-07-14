NewsRegional

Discover Park Ambassadors program to start on Canada’s Parks Day

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C Parks Foundation will be piloting a new program in Fort St. John starting this upcoming Saturday, July 18th.

B.C Parks will be introducing the Discover Parks Ambassadors, which is a group of youth and volunteers who are out in the field, engaging visitors with activities, education, and more.

The Ambassadors will be dressed in brightly coloured gear and will be rotating between Beatton, Charlie Lake, and Kiskatinaw Provincial Parks for the rest of the summer.

These Ambassadors will be:

  • engaging with park visitors in family-friendly and physically distant park activities and interpretive programming
  • chatting with visitors about the local flora and fauna that can be spotted in the area and how to keep from disturbing or harming them
  • helping to educate visitors on responsible park recreation practices
  • showing visitors how to collect important nature observations as part of the B.C Parks iNaturalist project, and the drive to collect 1 million observations as part of B.C’s Big Nature Challenge.

July 18th is also Canada’s Parks Day, which is an annual event dedicated to celebrating Canada’s beautiful, natural landscapes and encouraging all Canadians to get outside.

