News

District of Taylor looking to reopen Arena for September

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
District of Taylor office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor looking to reopen Arena for September

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor is in the process of reopening the arena to the public, after...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 preparing for return to class in September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province had released its COVID-19 plans, on Wednesday, for the 2020-21 school year. In...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Stricter rules will be in place for anyone travelling through Canada to Alaska

OTTAWA, ONT. - The Government of Canada has remained committed to protecting the health and safety of...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is in the process of reopening the arena to the public, after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mayor Rob Fraser, while there has been no exact date set for the facility’s reopening, they are looking at having it in operation for September.

Usually, the District has the ice in by mid-September but that will be dependent on if the virus continues to die down by the fall.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In the meantime, Fraser says the District has put together a COVID-19 budget that ensures the arena will be ready to reopen for when the time comes.

“So the budget includes money to ensure that we’ve got the staffing and all the necessary requirements to get it open.”

Updates on the reopening of the arena will be released upon further discussion.

Previous articleSchool District 60 preparing for return to class in September

More Articles Like This

School District 60 preparing for return to class in September

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province had released its COVID-19 plans, on Wednesday, for the 2020-21 school year. In the plans, it included a...
Read more

Stricter rules will be in place for anyone travelling through Canada to Alaska

News Laura Briggs - 0
OTTAWA, ONT. - The Government of Canada has remained committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians. To help reduce the...
Read more

FSJ Chamber of Commerce will be doing a roundtable with MNP

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - A Chamber of Commerce virtual roundtable will be taking place Friday, July 31, with guests Tracy Leishman...
Read more

BC Wildfire Services reminds the public about fire safety this long weekend

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The BC Wildfire Services is urging British Columbians to be safe this long weekend. With the return of warm...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv