District of Taylor looking to reopen Arena for September

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is in the process of reopening the arena to the public, after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mayor Rob Fraser, while there has been no exact date set for the facility’s reopening, they are looking at having it in operation for September.

Usually, the District has the ice in by mid-September but that will be dependent on if the virus continues to die down by the fall.

In the meantime, Fraser says the District has put together a COVID-19 budget that ensures the arena will be ready to reopen for when the time comes.

“So the budget includes money to ensure that we’ve got the staffing and all the necessary requirements to get it open.”

Updates on the reopening of the arena will be released upon further discussion.