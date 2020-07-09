News

Dr. Bonnie Henry 11th Canadian to receive the President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management

By Laura Briggs
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

TORONTO, ONT. – The Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry has been awarded the 2020 President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management.

This award is presented by the Canadian Public Relations Society.

Henry has been leading the province’s COVID-19 response and has been keeping everyone up to date with what’s happening within the province during the pandemic on a daily basis. Henry advises British Columbians to make smart choices, practice physical distancing, and “Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe”.

“Thank you to the Canadian Public Relations Society for this honour. I gratefully accept this award,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “Since COVID-19 first appeared in our province, our objective has been to clearly communicate the risks associated with the virus, the impacts on our communities, and the measures each of us can take to keep our province safe and protect those we care about most. As we look ahead, knowing that the pandemic is far from over, this will continue to be a priority.”

The Canadian Public Relations Society’s National President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management is presented, each year, to a Canadian who consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership in communications.

Previous winners of the award have been astronaut Chris Hadfield, Olympian Clara Hughes, and Rick Hansen to name a few.

