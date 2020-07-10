Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer discusses overdose deaths on Moose Talks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer, was on Moose Talks Friday morning to talk about the overdose deaths of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people in B.C.

The overdose deaths for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people compared to last year have almost doubled in numbers, this year the overdose deaths from January until May is 89, which is almost 20 death shy from what the total was for the whole year for 2019.

Wieman discusses the fact that the Opioid Crisis was was declared a public health emergency in 2016 and there was a positive progress made, especially in 2019 when there was a significant reduction in deaths.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have been a leading cause for most overdoses, people were being physically and socially distant, and doing these drugs alone, having no one around to administer naloxone or get help.

Wieman also discusses the systematic racism that is being investigated in the B.C. Health System.

See below video for more information