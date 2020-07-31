Emily Furlot appointed new General Manager at FSJ Curling Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Emily Furlot has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Fort St. John Curling Club.

During an interview, Friday morning, on Moose Talks, Furlot says she was not only hired as the General Manager but also as Business Development.

According to Furlot, part of her job is to help utilize the space they have at the Curling Club and bringing the community out for more than just curling.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Under Furlot’s direction, they are looking at how to keep curling going while bringing in events as a way to generate revenue for the Club.

Furlot, originally from Kelowna, moved to Fort St. John in 2019 and has transitioned from working in construction to marketing.

The interview from Moose Talks can be watched below: