Employment at Site C increases during month of May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Project saw an increase from 3,029 in April to 3,258 in May.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,319 which is 71 percent of the workers.

Out of those workers, 608 or 24 percent represented the Peace River Regional District.

It is to note that the reduction in the workforce is due to the scaling-back of workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, July 7, the total number of workers in camp at Site C is 1,343, while zero workers are in isolation.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C.

As for Indigenous workers, 189 were employed during the month of May and 343 women were also employed on-site that month.