NewsRegionalSite C

Employment at Site C increases during month of May

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
A view of Site C along the Peace River. Source BC Hydro

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Severe Thunderstorm watched issued for BC Peace and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, Tuesday, for the B.C...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

NCLGA held Annual General Meeting

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) held their Annual General Meeting on...
Read more
Energy NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Cyropeak LNG Solutions completes largest truck delivery of natural gas to NWT

RICHMOND, B.C. - Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation completed the largest ever delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG)...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Project saw an increase from 3,029 in April to 3,258 in May.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,319 which is 71 percent of the workers.

Out of those workers, 608 or 24 percent represented the Peace River Regional District.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

It is to note that the reduction in the workforce is due to the scaling-back of workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, July 7, the total number of workers in camp at Site C is 1,343, while zero workers are in isolation.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C.

As for Indigenous workers, 189 were employed during the month of May and 343 women were also employed on-site that month.

Previous articleNew RCMP commander in Hudson’s Hope
Next articleCyropeak LNG Solutions completes largest truck delivery of natural gas to NWT

More Articles Like This

Severe Thunderstorm watched issued for BC Peace and Fort Nelson

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, Tuesday, for the B.C Peace and Fort Nelson.
Read more

NCLGA held Annual General Meeting

News Laura Briggs - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) held their Annual General Meeting on July 3rd, where members welcomed...
Read more

Cyropeak LNG Solutions completes largest truck delivery of natural gas to NWT

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
RICHMOND, B.C. - Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation completed the largest ever delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by truck in the Northwest...
Read more

New RCMP commander in Hudson’s Hope

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
There’s a new commander at the helm of the Hudson’s Hope RCMP. Cpl. Rob Gardner arrived in May, and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv