Canadian PressEnergy News

Enbridge Q2 earnings slip as revenues plunge 40 per cent due to COVID aftermath

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
enbridge-q2-earnings-slip-as-revenues-plunge-40-per-cent-due-to-covid-aftermath

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new case, one recovery of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting one new case and one recovery of COVID-19 for the...
Read more
HealthMoira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0

Detaining Youth Who’ve Overdosed Is the Wrong Move, Say Advocates

Youth who suffer an overdose could be involuntarily detained in treatment facilities for up to seven days under proposed...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases remains at 80 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 80,...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. is reporting that its net income slipped to $1.65 billion in the second quarter on a 40 per cent drop in revenues due to lower crude oil prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC price war.

The Calgary-based energy company says it earned 82 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, down from 86 cents per share or $1.74 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted profit came in at $1.13 billion or 56 cents per share, compared with $1.35 billion or 67 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Revenues plunged to nearly $8 billion from $13.3 billion a year earlier.

Enbridge was expected to report 55 cents per share in adjusted profits on $12.5 billion in revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The pipeline company reaffirmed its cash flow guidance for 2020 and anticipates a gradual recovery in demand as travel and border restrictions are lifted and mobility returns to North America.

“In the face of the worst energy downturn our industry has ever experienced, the strength and resilience of our assets was demonstrated once again in the second quarter, with solid financial results,” said CEO Al Monaco.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleOne new case, one recovery of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie

More Articles Like This

Oilsands production expected to rebound after pandemic-linked 2020 slump

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A new report predicts Canadian oilsands production will have its biggest annual decline on record this year, dropping by an average of...
Read more

Canada Energy Regulator issues a $40,000 penalty to Trans-Northern Pipeline Inc.

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
CALGARY, AB - The CER announced full details of the $40,000 Administrative Monetary Penalty against Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc. for their non-compliance with...
Read more

MEG Energy records bigger Q2 loss on lower oil prices, reduced bitumen output

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. is reporting a higher second-quarter net loss on voluntarily curtailed bitumen production and lower oil prices. The Calgary-based...
Read more

Deutsche Bank says it won’t back any new oilsands or coal projects

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank is joining a lengthening list of European lenders and insurance companies that say they won't back new oilsands projects. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv