Environment Canada calls for more rain on the way

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has confirmed that more rain will be in the forecast for Friday afternoon, evening, overnight, and continuing on until Saturday.

Between 10 to 20 mm could fall by Friday afternoon, followed by 10 to 20 mm Friday night leading into overnight. The rain should begin to taper off by Saturday however, 5 to 10 mm could still fall.

Environment Canada did confirm that the Peace Region is experiencing uncommon weather patterns. The month of July for Fort St. John usually sees around 75 mm of rain in the entirety of July. Where the last three days Fort St. John has seen around 51 mm.

So far, for the first few days of July we’ve seen a lot of rain, according to Environment Canada we could be experiencing this until the middle of July. There is a strong chance that it will rain, if not every day, every other day. Partly cloudy days and rain showers will be a frequent event.

Rainfall records were broken in Fort Nelson and Chetwynd the past three days. Fort Nelson, on July 2, received 36.4 mm breaking the previous record of 32.8 mm on July 2, 1969. Chetwyn had a daily amount of 37.6 mm on July 1, breaking the previous record of 30.9 mm on July 1, 1979.

Amounts of rainfall for the past three days for the Peace Region are as follows:

Fort St. John with 51 mm

Hudson’s Hope with 90 mm

Tumbler Ridge with 90 mm

Chetwynd with 55 mm

A proper reading for Dawson Creek has yet to be completed.