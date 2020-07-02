Environment Canada rainfall update for Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has confirmed that the Peace River Region has received 35 to 75 mm of rain, depending on location, over the last 48 hours.

The rain reader is currently unavailable for Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, however, Environment Canada believes that in the last 24 hours Fort St. John has received around 33 mm of rain.

Other rainfall amounts for the Peace Region:

Hudson’s Hope received around 66 mm of rain in the last 48 hrs

Tumbler Ridge received around 76 mm

Chetwynd received around 28 mm from last night to early this morning

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Environment Canada has also released a weather alert for more rain, starting Thursday afternoon and unto Thursday night. Around 20 to 40 mm is expected in that time frame, with heavier showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

With heavy downpours, Environment Canada warns of flash flooding and to be cautious of water pooling on roads. They also advise to take caution and watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.