Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program releases its 2020-21 projects for the Peace Region

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) has funded a project that deals with the Kokanee spawning populations, both native and stocked, within the Williston Reservoir and its tributaries.

The Kokanee is one of 28 fish and wildlife projects funded by the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program in the Peace Region, for approximately $1.5 million.

The project is managed by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development and delivered by DWB Consultants Ltd.

Collecting kokanee in Aley Creek that drains into Ospika River. Source: DWB Consulting Services Ltd.

The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program is also maintaining nest sites within the Williston Reservoir. The nest sites are for use by target bird species like bufflehead, kestrel, merganser, loon, and goldeneyes, and Blackbird Environmental Ltd funds the project.

Nest Boxes made by Hudson’s Hope School students, for cavity-nesting ducks which will be installed in the Dinosaur Reservoir Watershed. Source: Blackbird Environmental Ltd.

The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries & Oceans Canada, First Nations, and public stakeholders who work together to conserve and enhance the fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by existing BC Hydro dams.

For a full list of whats being funded for the 2020-21 year you can view the FWCP website.