Flight from Police leads to arrest and charges in Dawson Creek

By Laura Briggs
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP announced that on July 14th, 2020, while on patrol, officers observed a vehicle leaving a well-known residence that is associated with drugs.

The vehicle was then followed to a local business where officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and instead sped off in a dangerous manner striking the side of a parked vehicle.

Due to risk to the general public, officers did not pursue but were able to notice which direction the vehicle travelled. With the help from witnesses, patrols were able to locate the vehicle parked in a residential neighbourhood.

One of the suspects was identified walking away from the vehicle and was arrested immediately. With the help from the Police Service Dog, “Hammer”, the second suspect was found hiding nearby and was also arrested.

Sheldon Caldwell, 48 years-old has been charged with Possession of Break-in Tools and Alan Renouf, 39 years-old, has been charged with Flight from Police and Dangerous Driving.

Both men have been released pending their first court appearance.

Previous articleRCMP have not ruled out foul play in the disappearance of Sarah Foord

