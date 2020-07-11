Fort Neslon Forestry Partnership means community reinvestment

FORT NELSON, B.C. – On June 29, it was announced that a partnership between Fort Nelson First Nation and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality had received the largest community forest licence ever awarded in British Columbia.

With an annual allowable cut of up to 217,650 cubic metres from approximately 200,000

hectares of specified Crown land in the Fort Nelson area, the licence awarded has both the largest harvestable volume, as well as the largest physical area, of any community forest in the province.

Once in operation and local manufacturing resumes, Northern Rockies Mayor Gary Foster says this partnership means a source of revenue to the partners for reinvestment in the community.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Once in full operation, and the resumption of local manufacturing, it’ll provide revenue to the partners for reinvesting in the community, which is just key for us.”

Foster also says the partnership will help to restore the working relationship between the First Nation and the Municpality.

The licence was formally executed on June 19.

The full Moose Talks interview with Mayor Gary Foster can be watched below.

<div id=”Brid_94405057″ class=”brid” style=”width:16; height:9;”

itemprop=”video” itemscope itemtype=”http://schema.org/VideoObject“>

<meta itemprop=”name” content=”Moose Talks – Forestry Licence” /><meta

itemprop=”description” content=”This week on Moose Talks, we'll

be talking to Mayor Gary Foster to talk about the largest ever

community forest licence awarded to the district's partnership

with the Fort Nelson First Nation.” /><meta itemprop=”duration”

content=”PT8M24S” /><meta itemprop=”uploadDate” content=”2020-07-10

18:16:45″ /><meta itemprop=”thumbnailURL”

content=”https://cdn.brid.tv/live/partners/12558/thumb/” /><meta

itemprop=”contentUrl”

content=”https://cdn.brid.tv/live/partners/12558/sd/” /></div> <script

type=”text/javascript”> var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ “div”:

“Brid_94405057”, “obj”:

{“id”:”21182″,”width”:”16″,”height”:”9″,”video”:”597724″} });

</script> <script type=”text/javascript” async

src=”//services.brid.tv/player/build/brid.min.js“></script>